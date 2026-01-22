One Battle After Another and Sinners are feeling confident ahead of Oscar nominations, as both movies set re-releases for this weekend

One Battle After Another and Sinners are both set to be re-released this weekend, suggesting that Warner Bros. is feeling pretty confident that both titles will fare well in this year's Oscar nominations.

Both movies are favorites for the Best Picture category and Paul Thomas Anderson and Ryan Coogler are also expected to receive nods in the Best Director category when nominations are announced later today (January 22).

Elsewhere this awards season, One Battle After Another was t he most-nominated movie at this year's Golden Globes, raking in nine nominations and four wins, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Director, Best Screenplay, and an acting nod for Teyana Taylor.

Sinners wasn't far behind, with six nominations and two wins (Best Original Score and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement). Although the Oscars often provide some surprises, this gives us a fairly good idea of how things might pan out for the Academy Awards.

One Battle After Another follows ex-revolutionary Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio), who's pulled back into the fray when his past finally catches up with him and an old foe comes looking for his teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti).

Sinners, meanwhile, is a '30s vampire movie about twin brothers (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who must confront a supernatural evil in their Mississippi hometown after spending almost a decade away in Chicago involved in organized crime.

One Battle After Another and Sinners return to theaters on January 23. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies on the way in 2026.