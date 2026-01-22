After the first movie was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2025, Wicked: For Good picks up 0 nominations

Wicked: For Good received zero Oscars nominations this year, despite the fact that the first movie was nominated in 10 categories in 2025.

Despite predictions for Ariana Grande to get a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Glinda, the sequel was absent from today's Oscars 2026 nominations announcement.

Wicked: For Good also includes two new songs that aren't in the original Broadway musical, which many assumed were included for awards recognition, but the film was shut out of the Best Original Song category in favor of tunes from Kpop Demon Hunters, Sinners, Train Dreams, Diane Warren: Relentless, and Viva Verdi!.

In 2025, Wicked was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects. The film took home the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Other notable omissions from this year's nominations were One Battle After Another's Chase Infiniti, who missed out on a Best Actress nod for her standout turn playing the teenage daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio's Bob, and Park Chan-wook's buzzy new black comedy No Other Choice was missing from the Best International Feature category.

Plus, despite the movie's eight other nominations, Paul Mescal didn't get a Best Actor nod for his role as William Shakespeare in Hamnet, but Sinners' Delroy Lindo was a pleasant surprise addition to the category instead.

The Oscars 2026 ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies to add to your watchlist.