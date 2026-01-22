After the first movie was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2025, Wicked: For Good picks up 0 nominations

News
By published

Wicked: For Good is notably absent from this year's Oscar nominations

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good received zero Oscars nominations this year, despite the fact that the first movie was nominated in 10 categories in 2025.

Despite predictions for Ariana Grande to get a nod for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Glinda, the sequel was absent from today's Oscars 2026 nominations announcement.

