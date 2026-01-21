War of the Worlds dominates nominations for anti-Oscars the Razzies, though we're not super surprised given its 4% Rotten Tomatoes score

Disney's live-action Snow White also bagged six nods

The Razzies 2026 nominations are in – and it's bad news for War of the Worlds.

The sci-fi thriller, which stars Ice Cube as a computer security analyst who uncovers dark government secrets in the midst of an alien invasion, is up for six gongs, including Worst Picture. Not that we're super surprised, though, given its 4% Rotten Tomatoes score...

In the past, a select few have won Oscars and Razzies in the same year, including Aladdin composer Alan Menken who picked up an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Razzie for Worst Original Song – for Aladdin and Newsies, respectively – in 1993. Sandra Bullock won Worst Actress for her role in All About Steve in 2010, before picking up the Best Actress gong for The Blind Side the very next day.

