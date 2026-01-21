War of the Worlds dominates nominations for anti-Oscars the Razzies, though we're not super surprised given its 4% Rotten Tomatoes score

The Razzies 2026 nominations are in – and it's bad news for War of the Worlds.

The sci-fi thriller, which stars Ice Cube as a computer security analyst who uncovers dark government secrets in the midst of an alien invasion, is up for six gongs, including Worst Picture. Not that we're super surprised, though, given its 4% Rotten Tomatoes score...

Disney's live-action remake Snow White didn't fare too well, either, earning nods in six categories, too, including Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screenplay.

The movies' directors were seemingly not safe, either, with both Rich Lee (War of the Worlds) and Marc Webb (Snow White) up for gongs alongside Star Trek: Section 31's Olatunde Osunsanmi, Hurry Up Tomorrow's Trey Edward Shults, and Electric State's The Russo Brothers.

Check out the full list of nominations below...

Worst Picture

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Star Trek: Section 31

Snow White

The Electric State

War of the Worlds

Worst Director

Marc Webb (Snow White)

Olatunde Osunsanmi (Star Trek: Section 31)

Rich Lee (War of the Worlds)

The Russo Brothers (The Electric State)

Trey Edward Shults (Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Worst Actor



Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye (Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Dave Bautista (In the Lost Lands)

Ice Cube (War of the Worlds)

Jared Leto (Tron: Ares)

Scott Eastwood (Alarum)

Worst Actress

Ariana DeBose (Love Hurts)

Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Section 31)

Milla Jovovich (In the Lost Lands)

Natalie Portman (Fountain of Youth)

Rebel Wilson (Bride Hard)

Worst Supporting Actor

All seven artificial dwarfs (Snow White)

Greg Kinnear (Off the Grid)

Nicolas Cage (Gunslingers)

Stephen Dorff (Bride Hard)

Sylvester Stallone (Alarum)

Worst Supporting Actress

Anna Chlumsky (Bride Hard)

Ema Horvath (The Strangers – Chapter 2)

Ísis Valverde (Alarum)

Kacey Rohl (Star Trek: Section 31)

Scarlet Rose Stallone (Gunslingers)

Worst Screen Combo



All seven artificial dwarfs (Snow White)

Ice Cube and his Zoom camera (War of the Worlds)

James Corden and Rihanna (Smurfs)

Robert DeNiro and Robert DeNiro (The Alto Knights)

The Weeknd and his Colossal Ego (Hurry Up Tomorrow)

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Smurfs

Snow White

War of the Worlds

Worst Screenplay

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Star Trek: Section 31

Snow White

The Electric State

War of the Worlds

Since the Razzies, formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, were introduced back in 1981, film fans have slammed the controversial event for being "mean-spirited", "petty", and "unfunny". Many have even called for it to be cancelled, but the campaigns look to have had no luck yet.

The organization was once forced to issue an apology over its "insensitive" nomination of Firestarter actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who was just 12 years old at the time, and rescind an "award" given to Bruce Willis in 2021 after his family disclosed he'd been diagnosed with aphasia.

In the past, a select few have won Oscars and Razzies in the same year, including Aladdin composer Alan Menken who picked up an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Razzie for Worst Original Song – for Aladdin and Newsies, respectively – in 1993. Sandra Bullock won Worst Actress for her role in All About Steve in 2010, before picking up the Best Actress gong for The Blind Side the very next day.

The ceremony for the 46th Golden Raspberry Awards is expected to be held on March 14. For more, check out our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.