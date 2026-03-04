Ryan Gosling's upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary is reportedly Amazon's most expensive movie ever

News
By published

Can Project Hail Mary follow in The Martian's footsteps and win big at the box office?

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in Project Hail Mary
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Amazon MGM Studios did not hold back when making Ryan Gosling starrer Project Hail Mary, as the upcoming sci-fi film may be the studio's most expensive movie ever.

As reported by Puck, Project Hail Mary's gross production budget was $248 million, making the new film one of the most expensive movies the company has ever made. Puck found the figure in an internal Amazon document. However, after tax credits from the UK, the total budget was brought down to just under $200 million.

Megan Garside
Megan Garside
Junior Social Media Editor, GamesRadar+

I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.