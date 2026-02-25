Project Hail Mary first reactions are calling the Ryan Gosling sci-fi movie a "must-see space odyssey" and an "epic cinematic achievement"

The first reactions to Project Hail Mary are here – and the sci-fi movie looks like it's shaping up to be the first blockbuster hit of the year.

Directed by Across the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie's Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Project Hail Mary stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, who wakes up on a ship with no memory of his life or why he's in space. As he works out that he's the sole survivor of an Earth-saving mission to a faraway sun, he teams up with an alien called Rocky in an attempt to complete what he was sent to do. And, one thing's for sure – viewers can't get enough of Rocky.

"PROJECT HAIL MARY was far from the film I was expecting," said DiscussingFilm's Tyler Taing. "Less an epic space adventure and more of an intimate look at companionship and finding catharsis in the vastness of space. Ryan Gosling's doing an amazing one man show for most of this. Rocky: new little guy alert!"

"Project Hail Mary is an epic cinematic achievement," journalist Scott Menzel wrote. "Phil Lord and Chris Miller somehow manage to raise the bar once again, delivering what is not only their most ambitious film to date, but arguably their most accomplished."

"Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s must-see space odyssey blasts off as the first great blockbuster of 2026," critic Eric Marchen tweeted. "Out-of-this-world cinematography from Greig Fraser reaches for the stars while anchored by a stellar Ryan Gosling performance. This movie ROCKS!"

"I love Lord & Miller’s PROJECT HAIL MARY, a hang out buddy movie only one of the buddies is an alien who does not speak human languages," shared critic Mike Ryan. "Very sweet and I had to stop myself from crying at the end because it's embarrassing. I'll watch this anytime it's on the rest of my life."

"Project Hail Mary is an absolutely fantastic film that will no doubt live up to everyone's expectations," noted The Direct's Russ Milheim. "Ryan Gosling gives an incredible performance overflowing with emotion and humor. The movie keeps you glued to the screen the entire time, though it's admittedly a tad long."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frozen star Josh Gad recently gave his verdict on the movie, too, who seemingly wasn't bothered by the 156-minute runtime – he called it the "first masterpiece of 2026."

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming movies to add to your watchlist in 2026.