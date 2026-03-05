Project Hail Mary director clarifies that "'no green screen' doesn't mean 'no VFX'" and confirms that the sci-fi movie's spaceship was a practical set

News
By published

Director Chris Miller says he didn't want to use green screens in Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in Project Hail Mary
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Project Hail Mary may not have used any green screens during production, but co-director Chris Miller has clarified that this doesn't mean there's no visual effects in the sci-fi movie. Still, he says that the aim was always to prioritize practical sets and effects, and the spaceship where most of the film's events take place was all real.

"Some clarification here: 'no green screen' doesn't mean 'no VFX'. There were, in fact, thousands of VFX shots in the film (2018!)," Miller wrote on Twitter.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.