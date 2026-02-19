Frozen star Josh Gad says Ryan Gosling sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary is the "first masterpiece" of 2026: "I don't know how the hell they did it"

Project Hail Mary is being called a "perfect" adaptation

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in Project Hail Mary
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Project Hail Mary is still a month away from hitting our screens, but the first verdict on the movie is in – from none other than Frozen's Josh Gad.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the first masterpiece of 2026," Gad wrote on Instagram. "I don’t know how the hell they did it, but [Phil Lord, co-director], [Chris Miller, co-director], [Drew Goddard, screenwriter], [Aditya Sood, producer], along with Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Conner have delivered a PERFECT adaptation of a book I thought was impossible to adapt. The novel by [Andy Weir] is one of my all-time favorites and the movie somehow matches it pound for pound.

