Frozen star Josh Gad says Ryan Gosling sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary is the "first masterpiece" of 2026: "I don't know how the hell they did it"

Project Hail Mary is still a month away from hitting our screens, but the first verdict on the movie is in – from none other than Frozen's Josh Gad.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the first masterpiece of 2026," Gad wrote on Instagram. "I don’t know how the hell they did it, but [Phil Lord, co-director], [Chris Miller, co-director], [Drew Goddard, screenwriter], [Aditya Sood, producer], along with Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Conner have delivered a PERFECT adaptation of a book I thought was impossible to adapt. The novel by [Andy Weir] is one of my all-time favorites and the movie somehow matches it pound for pound.

"See this @amazonmgmstudios movie on the biggest screen possible. Ryan Gosling has never been better. I cannot wait to see this movie again. It will restore your faith in humanity and the power of love and courage."

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, an astronaut who wakes up on a ship with no memory of his life or his purpose in space. The sole survivor of an Earth-saving mission to a faraway sun, he teams up with an alien called Rocky in an attempt to complete what he was sent to do.

Lord and Miller are known for directing 21 Jump Street and The Lego Movie, as well as writing the Spider-Verse movies. Goddard, Project Hail Mary's writer, also adapted Weir's novel The Martian into the 2011 movie directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, which went on to receive seven Oscar nominations.

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20. While we wait, fill out your watchlist with the other biggest movie release dates still to come in 2026.