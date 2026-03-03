Bonkers beaver comedy Hoppers earns Pixar's highest Rotten Tomatoes score in almost 10 years

It's matched The Incredibles and Coco

Hoppers
(Image credit: Pixar)

Disney Pixar's Hoppers has beaten out the likes of Toy Story 4 and Incredibles 2 to earn studio's highest Rotten Tomatoes score in almost a decade.

The new movie, which is being called "funny", "warm-hearted" and "unabashedly goofy" by critics, debuted to 97% on the review aggregator site – matching scores held by The Incredibles (2004) and Coco (2017).

A beaver and two scientists in Pixar&#039;s Hoppers

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

"Don't call it a comeback – but this is really strong stuff from Pixar: funny, thoughtful, sweet, making for a heartfelt paean to nature, and beavers in particular. Dam good," said Empire magazine's John Nugent.

"Hoppers has all the makings of a classic Pixar franchise. Somehow, this fantastic movie doesn't get cluttered with its themes about human-animal body swapping, environmental activism, and emotional connections with nature," Culture Mix's Carla Hay argued.

"Its zany humor, breakneck pacing —which builds in crescendo until it nearly tips into absurdity— and the occasional not-so-kid-friendly moment make it one of the studio's boldest bets in a long time," said Diario las Américas's Luis Bond.

"I wanted to not know what's going to happen next, what [Mabel's] going to do, what she's going to jump into. We knew there was opportunity here to make it almost like a spy action thriller," director Daniel Chong previously told GamesRadar+ of Hoppers' daring tonal shifts. "Comedy was number one, though, for me, and making sure it was funny and crazy, and then on top of that, grounded in a way that could be emotional. So, with all these tones that are bouncing off each other, that got us to this sweet spot that we honed over the course of six years."

Hoppers releases on March 6. For more, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Disney movies and shows heading our way.

