The Super Mario Galaxy Movie runtime has been revealed, and it's almost exactly the same length as a world record 120 star Super Mario 64 speedrun
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is officially longer than the 2023 original
Let's-a-go! The Super Mario Galaxy Movie runtime has been revealed thanks to early listing leaks.
As per US movie chain Fandango, the sequel clocks in at 98 minutes, a shade over the 2023 original's 92 minutes. That still pales in comparison to the cursed live-action 1993's Super Mario Bros. at 103 minutes.
While a movie predominantly aimed at children – from Illumination, no less – was never going to trouble the two-hour mark, it's nice to know there's a little more legroom for Mario and Luigi to stretch out into as their cosmic adventure begins.
If your Mario skills are up to scratch, you'll even be able to finish a 120 star run of Super Mario 64 before the credits roll. Speedrun.com lists the current record as 95 minutes and 28 seconds.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars a returning Chris Pratt as Mario alongside Charlie Day's Luigi. Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) and Rosalina (Brie Larson) are the main newcomers to the sequel, though there have been Wario leaks in recent weeks. On top of that, Pratt told GamesRadar+ that there are undisclosed new characters also on the way. Intriguing…
Remarkably, there's been a major speedrunning discovery in Super Mario 64 in recent months. The one-star run has been cracked wide open thanks to new knowledge of a backwards long jump on a sloped surface that allows players to bypass most locked doors in record time. The trick, known as a 'crackslide', has even led to someone beating the game using only a drum kit.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hits cinemas on April 1, 2026. For more, check out the upcoming video game movies in the works, plus our picks for the best Mario games.
