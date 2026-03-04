The Super Mario Galaxy Movie runtime has been revealed, and it's almost exactly the same length as a world record 120 star Super Mario 64 speedrun

Super Mario Galaxy movie
Let's-a-go! The Super Mario Galaxy Movie runtime has been revealed thanks to early listing leaks.

As per US movie chain Fandango, the sequel clocks in at 98 minutes, a shade over the 2023 original's 92 minutes. That still pales in comparison to the cursed live-action 1993's Super Mario Bros. at 103 minutes.

While a movie predominantly aimed at children – from Illumination, no less – was never going to trouble the two-hour mark, it's nice to know there's a little more legroom for Mario and Luigi to stretch out into as their cosmic adventure begins.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars a returning Chris Pratt as Mario alongside Charlie Day's Luigi. Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) and Rosalina (Brie Larson) are the main newcomers to the sequel, though there have been Wario leaks in recent weeks. On top of that, Pratt told GamesRadar+ that there are undisclosed new characters also on the way. Intriguing…

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

