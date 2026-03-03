Frozen star denies reports of $60 million paychecks: "That's somebody making a lot of things up"

Frozen star Kristen Bell has responded to reports of her almost-record-breaking paycheck for the Disney hit's upcoming sequels – and denied that she'll be paid the previously reported $60 million.

"I think there's been a lot misreported about that Frozen deal," Bell, who voices superpowered princess Anna, told Entertainment Tonight. "No, no, no, no, no that’s somebody making a lot of things up. But that said, am I happy to have that job and does it pay very well because it's a successful franchise? Yes. And I'm so grateful for it and I will continue to do it for the rest of my life if they'll have me."

Back in November 2025, it was reported that Bell and her co-stars Idina Menzel, who plays Anna's older sister Elsa, and Josh Gad, who plays snowman Olaf, would each be paid $60 million for returning in Frozen 3 and 4 – doubling their $15 million Frozen 2 paychecks.

"Didn't it sound absurd when you read it?" she added. "When I read it, I was like, 'Woah, woah, what!'"

$30 million per movie would have been close to breaking the record for the highest amount paid to an actor in animation history (Dwayne Johnson received around $20 million for Moana 2, and Tom Hanks is said to have been paid somewhere between $25 million and $40 million for Toy Story 4).

Combined, 2013's Frozen and its 2019 sequel made almost $3 billion at the box office, and a third movie was announced back in 2023. The fourquel has yet to be officially announced, but Disney execs have strongly hinted that another movie is coming. Plot details for the two sequels remain under wraps.

Frozen 3 will arrive in theaters on November 24, 2027. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Disney movies to add to your watchlist.