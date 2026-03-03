Frozen star denies reports of $60 million paychecks: "That's somebody making a lot of things up"

Kristen Bell responds to those Frozen paycheck rumors

Frozen star Kristen Bell has responded to reports of her almost-record-breaking paycheck for the Disney hit's upcoming sequels – and denied that she'll be paid the previously reported $60 million.

"I think there's been a lot misreported about that Frozen deal," Bell, who voices superpowered princess Anna, told Entertainment Tonight. "No, no, no, no, no that’s somebody making a lot of things up. But that said, am I happy to have that job and does it pay very well because it's a successful franchise? Yes. And I'm so grateful for it and I will continue to do it for the rest of my life if they'll have me."

Back in November 2025, it was reported that Bell and her co-stars Idina Menzel, who plays Anna's older sister Elsa, and Josh Gad, who plays snowman Olaf, would each be paid $60 million for returning in Frozen 3 and 4 – doubling their $15 million Frozen 2 paychecks.

