Frozen star to voice Amy Rose in Sonic The Hedgehog 4
Kristen Bell has joined the cast of the next Sonic the Hedgehog movie
After a quick cameo in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Amy Rose is officially joining the cast of the upcoming fourth film in the series, to be voiced by none other than Kristen Bell of Frozen fame.
Bell's casting was confirmed by a social media post (seen below) from Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz in which he poses alongside Bell holding figures of their respective characters.
In the games and the wider lore of Sonic the Hedgehog, Amy Rose is an ally of Sonic who is also desperately in love with him, trying unsuccessfully to win over his heart at every turn. She made her movie debut at the end of Sonic 3, showing up to save the heroic hedgehog from an army of Metal Sonics that were chasing him down.
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie series has become one of the highest grossing and popular video game adaptations of all time, bringing in characters from all over Sonic's universe including his fan-favorite frenemies Knuckles the Echidna and Shadow the Hedgehog.
The films focus on Sonic as he fights to save both his own reality and the human world from destruction by Jim Carrey's eccentric and villainous Doctor Robotnik, with a growing cast of allies and enemies, including some new human pals such as James Marsden's Tom.
Along with her voice role in Disney's Frozen franchise, Bell is known for starring in shows such as cult-favorite detective series Veronica Mars and existentially hilarious sitcom The Good Place, in which she must navigate the Byzantine machinations of the afterlife.
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best video game movies of all time.
