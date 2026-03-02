Sonic 4 director announces start of filming with a behind-the-scenes look at Amy Rose's iconic Piko Piko hammer

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 hits theaters next March

Amy Rose in the Sonic games
(Image credit: SEGA)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has officially entered production... and with Amy Rose's giant hammer in tow.

Director Jeff Fowler posted a photo of himself wielding said hammer alongside the caption, "Ready 4 Action #SonicMovie4 now filming. In Theaters Worldwide March 2027." The official Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Instagram account commented on the photo, "It's hammer time." You can check out the post below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 saw Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy), and Knuckles team up with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to take down Shadow (Keanu Reeves). Amy appeared at the very end to save Sonic from an oncoming horde of Metal Sonics. Because of its total multi-billion-dollar box office gross, the live-action hybrid video game movie franchise will likely release a fifth, and maybe even a sixth installment... and I will be seated.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best video game movies of all time, or, check out our list of movie release dates.

