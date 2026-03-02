Sonic 4 director announces start of filming with a behind-the-scenes look at Amy Rose's iconic Piko Piko hammer

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has officially entered production... and with Amy Rose's giant hammer in tow.

Director Jeff Fowler posted a photo of himself wielding said hammer alongside the caption, "Ready 4 Action #SonicMovie4 now filming. In Theaters Worldwide March 2027." The official Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Instagram account commented on the photo, "It's hammer time." You can check out the post below.

It was announced last month that Amy Rose, following her brief appearance in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, that Amy Rose would become a main character in the fourth installment, with Kristen Bell providing her voice.

Amy Rose first appeared in the 1992 Sonic the Hedgehog manga series in 1992, before making her official game debut in 1993's Sonic the Hedgehog CD. She and her special hammer appear together for the first time in the 1996 Sonic the Fighters arcade game (though the hammer had a different color scheme).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 saw Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy), and Knuckles team up with Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to take down Shadow (Keanu Reeves). Amy appeared at the very end to save Sonic from an oncoming horde of Metal Sonics. Because of its total multi-billion-dollar box office gross, the live-action hybrid video game movie franchise will likely release a fifth, and maybe even a sixth installment... and I will be seated.

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best video game movies of all time, or, check out our list of movie release dates.