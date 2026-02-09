Gore Verbinski's BioShock movie would have somehow used both endings but no studio was "willing to go" where he was headed

Gore Verbinski had a radical take on Rapture

Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski has revealed further details about his unrealised adaptation of BioShock, including how the movie would have handled the original game's two choice-based endings.

Answering a question from a fan during a Reddit AMA for his upcoming movie, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, Verbinski says, as well as keeping it "hard R with the Little Sisters, and the 'choices' the protagonist makes", the movie would have somehow incorporated both of the game's diametrically opposed endings, which require you to sacrifice or save the Little Sisters.

Elsewhere during the AMA, Verbinski offered further insights into his adaptation of the Irrational Games classic, noting that the movie would have "dived deeply into the Oedipal aspect" of the story, and stayed faithful to the iconic art design of the original game. "[We] had some great designs for the Big Daddies and the entire underwater demented art-deco aesthetic. Every year I hear something about the project, but I’m not sure any studio is quite willing to go where I was headed."

After 16 years in development hell, the BioShock movie still doesn't have a release date. For more, check out our ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies, or, check out our list of the best Netflix movies to stream right now.

