Netflix's BioShock movie is "definitely" based on the first game says director – and the script is still being worked on

Producer Roy Lee says Netflix's upcoming BioShock movie will be based on the first game, though it looks like we have a while to go before it hits our screens.

"Netflix wants us to keep everything under wraps. But it's definitely going to be based on the first BioShock game," Lee told The Direct during a press tour for upcoming Stephen King thriller The Long Walk.

The movie was first announced in 2022, but, according to Lee, it was "delayed for a little bit" while they had to "do some more script work."

"And so as the script work is being done, we shot The Long Walk, and he was already committed to doing the next Hunger Games movie," Lee said of director Francis Lawrence. "And so it's just waiting for him whenever the 'Hunger Games' is completed, and the script is just being worked on right now."

Lee also revealed at last year's San Diego Comic-Con that a "much smaller version" of the movie was in the works after Netflix "lowered the budgets." Justin Rhodes, who penned Terminator: Dark Fate, is now working on the script with Lawrence. Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) reportedly turned in an earlier version of the script, with Lawrence explaining to IGN that it's "a tricky adaptation, so there's lots of things to figure out and to get right."

BioShock does not yet have a release date.