BioShock movie will be a "much smaller version" than originally planned after Netflix "lowered the budgets"

Netflix’s BioShock movie will seemingly be reworked into a "much smaller version" according to one of its producers.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con’s Producers on Producers panel (H/T Variety), Roy Lee said, "The new regime has lowered the budgets. So we’re doing a much smaller version... It’s going to be a more personal point of view, as opposed to a grander, big project."

Director Francis Lawrence will still be helming the project, which was first announced in 2022. Logan and Blade Runner 2049 writer Michael Green was originally set to write the movie’s script, an adaptation of the 2007 video game that saw players enter the doomed underwater utopia of Rapture, a city torn apart by greed and wayward morals.

Back in November, Lawrence told GamesRadar+ that the plan was to introduce fresh beats to keep those who experienced that twist on their feet.

"Oh, we have some new little bits in there, yes," Lawrence said at the time, adding: "I mean, the truth is it's game one, so we're being very true to a lot of it, right? So, we're not breaking canon in any way. But we do have some new little twists that will surprise fans, but that all fit in. We have a really good script, I'm really excited about it."

No release date has been set for Netflix’s BioShock movie, one of several upcoming video game movies in the works – including Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Minecraft.

