San Diego Comic-Con 2024 live coverage – All the news from SDCC 2024 as it happens

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is officially underway. But with dozens upon dozens of panels to follow and several big names in attendance, it can be tricky to pinpoint exactly where you attention should lie.

That's where we come in. Across the next four days, GamesRadar+ is going to provide a snapshot of SDCC's biggest news and announcements from some of your favorite shows and movies.

Everything from Deadpool and Wolverine to The Rings of Power season 2 will have a presence this year, and we'll have the latest quotes from each major panel and will keep you on the pulse and part of the conversation from Thursday's initial wave of panels, through to Saturday's big hitters.

For a cheat sheet to the days ahead, be sure to check out the SDCC 2024 schedule and, on the comics side, the DC SDCC 2024 schedule.