San Diego Comic-Con 2024 live coverage – All the news from SDCC 2024 as it happens

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is officially underway. But with dozens upon dozens of panels to follow and several big names in attendance, it can be tricky to pinpoint exactly where you attention should lie.
That's where we come in. Across the next four days, GamesRadar+ is going to provide a snapshot of SDCC's biggest news and announcements from some of your favorite shows and movies.
Everything from Deadpool and Wolverine to The Rings of Power season 2 will have a presence this year, and we'll have the latest quotes from each major panel and will keep you on the pulse and part of the conversation from Thursday's initial wave of panels, through to Saturday's big hitters.
For a cheat sheet to the days ahead, be sure to check out the SDCC 2024 schedule and, on the comics side, the DC SDCC 2024 schedule.
After last year's quiet (largely down to the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike), this year sees SDCC storming back with multiple big-name events and exciting panels.
From Thursday to Sunday (Wednesday is for those lucky, lucky press, including two of GamesRadar+'s own), SDCC will deliver a wide range of talks, previews, panels, and peeks into the hottest movies and shows just around the corner.
From a Deadpool and Wolverine celebration this Thursday, to The Boys and Doctor Who on Friday, all fandom bases are covered. And, yes, there's even a Marvel Studios panel from Hall H for the first time in two years this Saturday.
In a word? It's going to be epic. And you'll be able to follow along with everything here on this page with GamesRadar+. We'll have all the latest news, announcements, and reveals, plus exclusive insight from the convention floor in San Diego.