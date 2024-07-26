Marvel flips Deadpool and Wolverine drone display into a surprise Fantastic Four and Galactus tease at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel is back at San Diego Comic-Con this year with their very own panel, but the studio has kicked things off early by teasing the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and its villain in the most extravagant way.

After the Deadpool and Wolverine panel wrapped on Thursday, July 25, Marvel took to the skies to celebrate the movie with a stunning drone display paying homage to The Merc with The Mouth and his clawed buddy. But afterward, the drones then rearranged to take shape of one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies Fantastic Four’s retro logo, and Galactus. Total Film and GamesRadar+ were in attendance, stating that the light display confirms that Fantastic Four and Galactus will feature in Marvel’s Hall H panel this Saturday, July 27. See our tweet below.

Marvel teases the #FantasticFour and #Galactus over the skies of San Diego at #SDCC - and confirms they will feature in Saturday's Hall H panel pic.twitter.com/NyheazjfAoJuly 26, 2024

It was revealed earlier this year that comic book baddie Galactus will act as the villain in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, played by The Witch’s Ralph Ineson. First appearing in the 1965 comic Fantastic Four #48, Galactus (or Galan) is a cosmic being that feeds on the life energy of planets.

But the most interesting part of the display is that it confirms the Fantastic Four’s attendance at the Marvel Panel on Saturday, July 27. As of writing, Marvel is keeping their guest list under wraps and studio president Kevin Feige is the only speaker announced. But now we know Fantastic Four will occupy some of the hour in Hall H, we are hoping to see cast members such as Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic) or Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm) in attendance.

As for other guests, the rumor mill has been on overdrive ever since Kevin Feige unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the second day of Comic Con. Stars such as The Avengers’ Chris Evans, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, Agatha All Along’s Kathryn Hahn, Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, and Thunderbolts*’s Sebastian Stan were all there to celebrate with Feige. Entertainment Tonight posted a video of the star unveiling on Twitter, see below.

The Avengers have assembled to celebrate Kevin Feige's newly unveiled star on the #HollywoodWalkOfFame. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eD4Pzah75SJuly 25, 2024

This makes us think that we may be getting some updates on all of these projects if these same stars show up at the panel on Saturday. And who knows, maybe we’ll even get a trailer or two.

For more from SDCC throughout the weekend, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule. And don't forget: Marvel Studios’ panel at Hall H takes place this Saturday at 6:00 PM Pacific.