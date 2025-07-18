In the battle of the summer superhero blockbusters, Marvel's Fantastic Four is on track to have a slightly lower opening weekend at the box office than DC's Superman

Fantastic Four is on track to secure the MCU's best theatrical opening weekend of the year – but it may not be enough to best this summer's other superhero blockbuster.

The new Marvel movie is currently predicted to open to between $100 and $110 million at the domestic box office next weekend, whereas James Gunn's Superman opened to $122 million earlier this month.

By comparison, Thunderbolts*, which hit theaters in May, made $74 million at the box office, while Captain America: Brave New World, which was released in February, made $89 million.

According to Deadline, Fantastic Four is beating this year's other big-screen Marvel releases when it comes to presales, with current takings of $13 million, but is still falling behind Superman's presale figures.

Fantastic Four may fare better in international markets, though, as Superman struggled to reach the same heights worldwide as it did in the US. Predicted to make $100 million at the international box office when it was released on July 11, the movie fell slightly short at $95 million.

The movie, officially titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Marvel's First Family will face off against planet-devouring villain Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 24 in the UK and July 25 in the US. For more on Marvel Phase 6, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.