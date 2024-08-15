Captain America: Brave New World release date, cast, trailer, and everything else you need to know about the new Marvel movie

Captain America: Brave New World is arriving as part of Marvel Phase 5, and it will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson wielding the shield as Captain America.

Below, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Captain America: Brave New World, with details on the release date, the trailer, the cast, and more. That means you'll be up to speed in no time on the MCU movie, which is the fourth Captain America movie overall – following on from The First Avenger, The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV show. Julius Onah directs with a script from Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, and Matthew Orton.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Captain America: Brave New World is set to arrive on February 14, 2025. That means we only have a few months left to wait.

Captain America: Brave New World trailer

So far, there is just one trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. The footage, which you can watch above, shows Sam Wilson meeting with President Thunderbolt Ross. Ross tasks him with forming the new Avengers, and Ross is also attacked by Isaiah Bradley. We get only a glimpse of him in Red Hulk mode, though, some additional footage was screened during D23 that gave a better look at Harrison Ford's transformation.

Captain America: Brave New World cast

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The Captain America: Brave New World cast is a mix of familiar and new faces. Here are the main players:

Anthony Mackie – Sam Wilson/Captain America

– Sam Wilson/Captain America Harrison Ford – President Ross/Red Hulk

– President Ross/Red Hulk Danny Ramirez – Joaquin Torres/Falcon

– Joaquin Torres/Falcon Carl Lumbly – Isaiah Bradley

– Isaiah Bradley Giancarlo Esposito – Sidewinder

– Sidewinder Shira Haas – Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra

– Ruth Bat-Seraph/Sabra Liv Tyler – Betty Ross

– Betty Ross Tim Blake Nelson – Samuel Sterns/The Leader

– Samuel Sterns/The Leader Rosa Salazar – TBC

It also looks like Mark Ruffalo might be appearing as the Hulk, though that's not confirmed just yet.

Captain America: Brave New World plot

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Captain America: Brave New World picks up after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which ended with Sam Wilson finally accepting the mantle of Captain America – setting us up for Captain America 4. His friendship with Joaquin Torres, the future Falcon, was also established in the Disney Plus show.

Specifics on Cap 4 are scarce at the moment, but it's clear that it's going to have some significant crossover with the world of the Hulk. For one thing, we're going to see Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk, and there are multiple characters returning from The Incredible Hulk. How that's going to work remains to be seen, though.

Then, Giancarlo Esposito is one of the villains, appearing as Sidewinder – King of the Serpent Society. How that will factor into the fourquel is also a mystery for now.

While you wait for Captain America: Brave New World, check out our guide on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or prepare for a marathon with our piece on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.