Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie teases he's most excited for "the two worlds coming together and creating a super MCU" in the new Avengers movies

It might've been six years since the last Avengers movie, but Marvel is gearing up for two new team-up movies that are sure to be as big as their predecessors: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Before then, though, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is finally taking center stage as Captain America in his own solo movie, Captain America: Brave New World. When we sat down with Mackie and his co-star Danny Ramirez, who plays Joaquin Torres, to talk about the movie in London, we asked about the Avengers double bill that's headed our way.

"I'm really excited about the idea of old meeting new. The OG, original cast members of the MCU, and all the new people coming together to form this massive conglomerate," says Mackie.

When Ramirez worries that his co-star might've accidentally let a spoiler slip with his answer, Mackie clarifies that he doesn't know what's happening, but that's what he's excited about – and, as he reminds us all, "RDJ stood on stage and said, 'I'm coming back!'"

"It's just exciting, the idea of seeing the new people, and hopefully the two worlds coming together and creating a super MCU," Mackie adds. "It's exciting. You see Deadpool and Wolverine, [and] it's like, 'Are they gonna be in it?' You know what I mean? Like, you see these movies [and you think], 'Who's gonna be in it, who's gonna do it.' I'm excited about that."

Alongside Mackie and Ramirez, Captain America 4 also stars Harrison Ford as President Ross (AKA Red Hulk), Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters this February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store, or have a marathon with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.