Captain America actor Chris Evans says he's definitely, really, totally not coming back for Avengers: Doomsday, but he talks to directors the Russo Brothers "all the time"

The saga over the question of whether Chris Evans will appear in Avengers: Doomsday has entered a new chapter which may wind up disappointing fans who are expecting the longtime Steve Rogers actor to show up in the film, as Evans himself says it's a no-go - though he's still in talks with Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

"Yeah, I talk to them all the time. It's where Pedro [Pascal] is right now," Evans tells ScreenRant. "I mean, it's sad to be away. It's sad to not be back with the band, but I'm sure they're doing something incredible, and I'm sure it's going to be that much harder when it comes out and you feel like you weren't invited to the party."

Evans was first rumored to appear in the film back in late 2024, with reports stating that he and Peggy Carter actor Hayley Atwell would reunite in Doomsday following the cancellation of a supposed film that would have brought them back to show what happened after their reunion in Avengers: Endgame.

Nonetheless, Evans quickly quashed the rumors, straight up saying "That's not true." And for the last few months, that's been the last word. Still, the rumors that he may actually have a secret cameo after all have lingered, leading to Evans' latest denial that he'll pop up in Avengers: Doomsday.

It's hard to blame those who aren't completely buying Evans' denials that he's got a role in Avengers: Doomsday, considering he and Marvel managed to hide his cameo as the Human Torch in Deadpool and Wolverine.

There's always the chance that Evans will have some kind of appearance, maybe as an all new character, considering that Iron Man actor Robert Downey, Jr. is returning to the MCU in a whole new role as Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday already boasts a massive cast in the lead up to the 2026 film, with even more characters to be revealed for the crossover film. It will be the second movie in Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Avengers: Doomsday will likewise lead into 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to have huge ramifications on the MCU.