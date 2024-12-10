Chris Evans is reportedly returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday.

Per TheWrap, Evans, who famously played the Steve Rogers Captain America from his MCU introduction in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger all the way to 2019's Avengers: Endgame, will have an undisclosed role in Avengers: Doomsday. The extent of the role isn't clear, so it could be anything from a minor cameo to a starring role.

Deadline also reports that Anthony Mackie, the actor playing the current, Sam Wilson iteration of Captain America, is also returning.

Of course, Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. made waves when he revealed himself as villain Doctor Doom at San Diego Comic Con back in July. Evans, meanwhile, hung up the cape in Endgame, at the end of which his character is a very old man. He also made a brief return to the MCU for a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, but as Johnny Storm, a role he played in the Fantastic Four movies. This will be the first time we've seen Evans as Steve Rogers since Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, and Civil War directors The Russo Brothers are returning to helm Doomsday, which is set for a theatrical premiere on May 1, 2026. In addition to Downey Jr. and now reportedly Evans, the cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell. Its direct sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is scheduled for May 7, 2027.

