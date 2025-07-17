Pedro Pascal may have let a Fantastic Four-related Avengers: Doomsday spoiler slip – but it doesn't involve Reed Richards

After playing coy in previous interviews when asked directly about Avengers: Doomsday, Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal may have just let a spoiler slip unprompted – but it doesn't involve his Marvel character, Reed Richards. Instead, it concerns Ben Grimm, AKA the Thing, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

When asked about working on Avengers: Doomsday during an appearance on SensaCine Latinoamérica, Moss-Bachrach said, "I was excited to work with Robert Downey Jr. I've loved him for so long, he's one of my favorite actors. What a brilliant actor."

"Too bad you don't have any scenes together," Pascal replied.

Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU to play supervillain Doctor Doom, the Avengers' next big adversary – but clearly not all the Avengers will be fighting him off. While he may not be going head-to-head with the Thing, it certainly seems like Pascal's Mister Fantastic will be going up against him, though, after Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman revealed that Reed will lead the Avengers.

Pascal and Moss-Bachrach star opposite Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn as siblings Sue and Johnny Storm, AKA Invisible Woman and Human Torch. Before they face off against Doctor Doom in Doomsday, they'll be joining forces against Ralph Ineson's Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, along with the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in UK cinemas on July 24 and US theaters on July 25. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to all the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.