Pedro Pascal isn't giving anything away when asked if Chris Evans will appear in Fantastic Four or Avengers: Doomsday: "I’ve just gone into… a blackout"

Don't expect to get any spoilers out of Pedro Pascal – the Fantastic Four star is playing it extremely coy about any potential upcoming Marvel cameos.

"Blink twice if Chris Evans is popping up in Fantastic Four or Avengers: Doomsday. Blink twice if he does, blink once if he doesn't," German publication Netzwelt asked the actor in a recent interview.

"Are you speaking English or German? I can’t tell," Pascal jokingly replied. "I didn’t understand a word of what he said... I've just gone into… a blackout."

Of course, Chris Evans hasn't played Captain America since Avengers: Endgame, after his character Steve Rogers passed the mantle to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. However, Evans did make an appearance in another recent Marvel movie.

He reprised his role as Johnny Storm, AKA Human Torch, from 2005's Fantastic Four in Deadpool and Wolverine as one of the variants the titular duo encounter in the Void. And with Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU in a new role as supervillain Doctor Doom, what's to stop a similar thing happening with Evans?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first installment of Marvel Phase 6 and will star Pascal as Reed Richards, AKA Mister Fantastic, alongside Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The quartet will reprise their roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in December 2026, and features a mammoth ensemble cast of familiar comic book movie faces including Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in UK cinemas on July 24 and US theaters on July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.