Deadpool 3 release date, cast, plot, and everything you need to know about the Marvel movie

Deadpool 3 is the MCU’s only cinematic release in 2024, and it looks like they’re throwing everything behind the Merc with a Mouth. The first trailer for the threequel revealed its official title – Deadpool & Wolverine – as well as our first hint at the plot. Combined with official cast announcements and some intriguing set leaks, the Marvel Phase 5 movie looks like it might be the most meta-take yet, and really we’d expect nothing less from the fourth-wall-breaking superhero.

Below, we get into everything you need to know about Deadpool 3’s cast, plot, release date, and trailer. This includes what stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have said about the movie, as well as reveals from its director Shawn Levy. And despite what has been released through official channels, Marvel is still playing most of its cards close to its chest on the Regenerating Degenerate’s return. Therefore, we’ll be tackling some Deadpool 3 theories as well as we speculate ahead of its July release. Let’s get stuck in.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Deadpool 3 arrives in UK cinemas on July 25, 2024, before hopping over the pond to US theaters on July 26, 2024.

This is a slight delay from its original release date of May 2024, caused by delays from SAG-AFTRA strikes and WGA strikes last summer. However, it still remains the only MCU cinema release in 2024, which is quite a big change for boss Kevin Feige.

Deadpool 3 plot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel hasn't released an official Deadpool 3 plot yet, but we do have some idea what happens in the threequel. Most of this comes from the movie's first trailer, which was released during the 2024 Super Bowl. This showed Wade Wilson reuniting with his friends to celebrate his birthday before being pulled through a time door by the Time Variance Authority. He's met there by Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox, who has a secretive mission for him, giving him a chance to be "a hero among heroes".

Now, we don't know yet what exactly that means, but given this is Deadpool's introduction to the MCU, we're expecting some multiversal and crossover fun, especially given the second half of the movie's title. Yes, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is back following his supposed death in Logan, and this time he's got a very intriguing yellow suit on. We barely see him in the trailer, but the razor-knuckled mutant will play a big role in the film, we just don't know how yet.

Deadpool 3 cast

(Image credit: Marvel)

There are a lot of rumors floating around the Deadpool 3 cast, with just about everyone from X-Men mutants to Taylor Swift linked to the project. But there have been some official cast announcements made either from Marvel or the trailer. These are as follows:

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

– Deadpool Hugh Jackman – Wolverine

– Wolverine Matthew Macfadyen – Paradox

– Paradox Emma Corrin

Stefan Kapičić – Colossus

– Colossus Brianna Hildebrand – Negasonic Teenage Warhead

– Negasonic Teenage Warhead Shioli Kutsuna – Yukio

– Yukio Lewis Tan – Shatterstar

– Shatterstar Rob Delaney – Peter

– Peter Morena Baccarin – Vanessa

– Vanessa Leslie Uggams – Blind Al

– Blind Al Karan Soni – Dopinder

– Dopinder Aaron Stanford – Pyro

Now to get into some of those rumors... Some of the reported additions to the cast (and take these with a healthy pinch of salt) include Jennifer Garner as Elektra, reprising her role after 20 years and Tyler Mane as Sabretooth.

But as is usually the case with MCU movies, just about everyone has been linked to this film, meaning we'll just have to wait and see who actually appears come July.

Deadpool 3 trailer

The Deadpool 3 trailer was released during the 2024 Super Bowl, and it gave us our first R-rated look at Wade Wilson's return. Full of revelations about the TVA, brutal and bloody fight sequences, and jokes about pegging, it looks incredible. Watch it above.

Not only did it reveal some teases about what the next movie in the Multiverse Saga will entail, but it was also stacked full of hidden nods to the wider MCU. Check out our Deadpool 3 trailer Easter eggs round-up for all of the ones we spotted, from a shout-out to Avengers: Secret Wars to what all those Loki links could mean.

For more, check out our guide to all of the new Marvel movies and shows on the way as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.