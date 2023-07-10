First look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return in Deadpool 3

They're back – Ryan Reynolds has shared the first look at Hugh Jackman's return in Deadpool 3. It's the first official image (after those set pictures leaked) of the duo in costume and we've got to admit, it's got us very excited.

In particular, Jackman's yellow suit in the picture shared on Reynolds' Instagram has feeling all kinds of nostalgic. This is the first time we'll be seeing the razor-knuckled mutant in a comic book-accurate costume.

The duo will soon be starring in the third movie in the Marvel franchise and Deadpool's first foray into the MCU. So far, we don't know too much about what it will be about but it's fair to say Jackman's return after Logan was a big surprise.

However, Reynolds has previously promised that this version of Wolverine is going to be very different from what we're used to. "What we pitched [Jackman] was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do," Reynolds told ET Canada.

The first look also comes just days after the announcement that Jennifer Garner is returning as Elektra. Per The Hollywood Reporter, her version of the character (who originated in 2003's Daredevil alongside Ben Affleck) is making a long-awaited return.

Deadpool 3 will be directed by Shawn Levy and is set to become the first R-rated movie in the MCU. The movie has a release date of November 8, 2024. While we wait for that, check out our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.