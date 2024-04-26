Following the success of Evil Dead Rise, the Sam Raimi franchise is getting *another* movie from an indie filmmaker

Yet another new Evil Dead movie is in the works – and we're revving up our chainsaws in anticipation.

The success of Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, which grossed $147 million against its $15-19 million budget, has now spawned not one, but two announced spin-off movies. Per Deadline, Francis Galluppi is set to direct and came to Sam Raimi and co. with an original idea that he developed himself.

"Francis Galluppi is a storyteller who knows when to keep us waiting in simmering tension and when to hit us with explosive violence," Raimi, who is producing the new pic under his Ghost House Pictures banner, said in a statement. "He is a director that shows uncommon control in his feature debut."

It was previously announced that Sébastien Vaniček, director of Infested, would helm his own spin-off pic that will also be produced by Raimi. Plot details for both films are being kept under wraps.

Galluppi is set to make his feature film debut with The Last Stop in Yuma County, a crime thriller that follows a traveling salesman who is taken hostage by two cruel bank robbers. The cast includes scream queens Jocelin Donahue (The House of the Devil) and Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator).

Galluppi's Evil Dead movie does not yet have a release date. The Last Stop in Yuma County is set to hit theaters on May 10. Evil Dead Rise is streaming on Max. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.