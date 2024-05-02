12 years after Twilight, Kristen Stewart is set to star in a new vampire movie with Oscar Isaac

Kristen Stewart is returning to the land of vampires, this time with Oscar Isaac in tow.

The two are set to star in Flesh of the Gods, directed by Panataos Cosmatos (Mandy) from a screenplay by Cosmatos and Se7en writer Andrew Kevin Walker. Don't Look Up helmer and Oscar winner Adam McKay is set to produce.

Per the official synopsis, Stewart and Isaac will play Raoul and Alex, a "married couple in glittering ’80s L.A. who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm. When they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless and her hard-partying cabal, Raoul and Alex are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence."

The film marks Stewart's first vampire flick since starring as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part Two, the final installment in the massively popular Twilight film franchise. The actor recently discussed the films on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, speaking on the toxicity of Edward and Bella's relationship and reacting to iconic scenes (i.e. "Bella, where the hell have you been, loca?")

"Like Los Angeles itself Flesh Of The Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell."

Flesh of the Gods does not yet have a release date.