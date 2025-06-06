If you’re having Nosferatu withdrawals, there’s a new Dracula movie coming this summer from The Fifth Element director Luc Besson

A new Dracula movie is on the way from director Luc Besson, and the first trailer has just been released.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, features a grief-stricken Dracula (Caleb Landry Jones), who, if I'm being honest, seems a lot more human than vampire. We see him on the battlefield, which may very well be a nod Vlad the Impaler – the real-life warlord and military leader who inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula.

According to the novel, Dracula was, in life, a soldier, and it was only in death that he became a vampire. In Besson's adaptation of the novel, Dracula has a wife who was killed while fighting alongside him, and he's spent 400 years waiting for her return. He does seem to take a new lover, most likely Mina Harker (Zoë Bleu Sidel), who is also credited as Elisabeta on the IMDb page for the film. This tells me that Besson took some inspiration from the 1992 movie Bram Stoker's Dracula, in which Mina dies and is reincarnated as a Romanian princess named Elisabeta. Either way, it looks like we're in for a very different Dracula tale this time around.

DRACULA - Bande-annonce vostfr - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Matilda De Angelis, Salomon Passariello, and Haymon Maria Buttinger.

Dracula: A Love Tale hits theaters in France on July 30. There has been no word yet on a proper international release.