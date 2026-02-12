The boy done bad in new teaser for bloodsoaked, buzzy horror Obsession

OBSESSION - Official Teaser Trailer 2 - Only In Theaters May 15 - YouTube Watch On

Buzzy horror movie Obsession has finally unveiled a new teaser, and it's already giving us the ick. The new film is set to offer up a twisted, bloodsoaked take on the romance genre, when a hopeless romantic wishes that he crush "loves him more than anyone in the world" – and learns the hard way to "be careful who you wish for".

While critics have been raving about the film since it premiered at Toronto Film Festival in September 2025, Focus Features has been keeping its cards close to its chest with this one – ramping up genre fans' excitement with all the mystery around the must-see chat. With that, footage has been kept relatively under wraps so far, with the distributor having previously only released a one-location, 68-second teaser back in early December.

The latest promo above, which you can watch above, gives a little more away but not much, and honestly we're not mad at it.

Written and directed by Curry Barker (Milk & Serial), Obsession currently holds an impressive 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and was named #2 on Letterboxd's top horror movies of 2025. For context, Ryan Coogler's Oscar-nominated Sinners was #1, while The Plague is at #3, It Ends is #4, and Zach Cregger's Weapons is #5. Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, and Megan Lawless star.

While the clip is giving It Follows meets Stephen King's I Know What You Need vibes, Barker has previously stated that he was inspired to write the film after watching an episode of The Simpsons, in which "Bart gets a monkey paw and causes a bunch of chaos."

"I was thinking that I've never seen a straight crazy horror where..." the former YouTube began in an interview with Variety, before cutting himself off (there's that deliberate mystery again). "We've seen 'Be careful what you wish for' tons of times, but we've never seen my version of it. I instantly started thinking about what I could do with that."

Obsession releases in US cinemas on May 15, 2026, with Universal Pictures UK confirming that it'll reach UK theaters that same month. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.