The best horror movies of 2025 have already been announced, and 28 Years Later didn't even make it into the top 10

Halloween is right around the corner, and spooky season (and the rest of the year) still has a lot of scary content to offer, but that hasn't stopped social film discussion site Letterboxd from releasing its official Top 25 Horror Films of 2025.

Using average Letterboxd members' ratings of this year's horror movies, the site has ranked the best movies that hold a horror genre tag. It's no surprise that Ryan Coogler's Sinners tops the list after taking theaters by storm this spring and scoring a near-perfect 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there are a few wildcards on the list, with indie films such as Obsession and The Plague making the top 10. Check out the full list below:

Sinners (Dir. Ryan Coogler) Obession (Dir. Cury Barker) The Plague (Dir. Charlie Polinger) It Ends (Dir. Alexander Ullom) Weapons (Dir. Zach Cregger) Bring Her Back (Dir. Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou) The Ugly Stepsister (Dir. Emilie Kristine Blichfeldt) The Long Walk (Dir. Franci Lawrence) Frankenstein (Dir. Guillermo Del Toro) The Virgin in the Quarry Lake (Dir. Laura Casabé) Hysteria (Dir. Mehmet Akif Büyükatalay) Redux Redux (Dir. Matthew and Kevin McManus) 28 Years Later (Dir. Danny Boyle) I Am Frankelda (Dir. Arturo and Roy Ambriz) Vash level 2 (Dir. Krishnadev Yagnik) Queens of the Dead (Dir. Tina Romero) The Black Phone 2 (Dir. Scott Derrickson) Rose of Nevada (Dir. Mark Jenkin) Companion (Dir. Drew Hancock) Dead Lover (Dir. Grace Glowicki) Together (Dir. Michael Shanks) Dust Bunny (Dir. Bryan Fuller) OBEX (Dir. Albert Birney) Fréwaka (Dir. Aislinn Clarke) Hallow Road (Dir. Babak Anvari)

Of course, this year's most popular horror movies at the box office have made it on the list, such as Barbarian director Zach Cregger's Weapons, which sits at number 5. But, we are a little surprised to see Danny Boyle's long-awaited sequel, 28 Years Later, sit so far down at number 13. What's even more shocking is the fact that this year's most successful horror movie in terms of ticket sales, The Conjuring: Last Rites, didn't even make it on the list, as well as Final Destination: Bloodlines.

However, the reason why some of your favorite horror movies might not be on the list is that Letterboxd has some rules. A film is eligible if it is a feature-length narrative film, had its first national release in 2025, or had a festival screening in 2025. There is also a 1,000 minimum view threshold.

It is important to note that this is Letterboxd's ranking based on their members' ratings, meaning that sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and other publications may produce differing best horror movies lists later on.

