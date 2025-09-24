The Conjuring: Last Rites becomes the highest grossing horror movie of 2025, beating Final Destination Bloodlines and Sinners

After scoring the biggest global opening ever for a horror movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites is showing no sign of slowing down.

The Conjuring: First Rites has now crossed the $400 million mark, which puts it above Sinners (which scored $366.7 million), Final Destination Bloodlines ($313 million), and Weapons ($263.6 million), per MovieWeb. This also means it's ahead of 28 Years Later, which grossed $151.2 million.

It's no surprise that the final Conjuring movie is doing so well, considering The Conjuring is the highest-grossing horror franchise in history. Lukewarm reviews don't seem to be deterring theater goers, either: the movie stands at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Our own 2.5-star The Conjuring: Last Rites review verdict reads: "Not disastrous but disappointing all the same, The Conjuring: Last Rites commits the ultimate sin of not quite being bold or memorable enough for a final chapter. It's a much bloodier, louder, in-your-face affair than any of the previous flicks, which more closely evokes the likes of Insidious and even Evil Dead; an energetic, fast-paced romp (its lengthy 135-minute runtime whizzes by), robbed of the universe's signature, stylish chill."

"I think you want to end on a high point," director Michael Chaves told GamesRadar+ of bringing the franchise to a close. "I think it was something that everybody had the confidence to say, you know, we're in a great space with this, with a series, and we don't want this to be a series that just kind of gets [run] into the ground. We wanted to end with confidence and on our own terms."

The Conjuring: Last Rites is in theaters now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guides to the best horror movies ever or all the upcoming movies left of the year.