The Conjuring: Last Rites grabs a series-best $83 million opening weekend, which is also one of the best results for a horror movie opening ever

The Conjuring: Last Rites has pulled in an excellent first weekend at the domestic box office, netting a series-high total.

Per Variety, not only is that the best opening weekend for the Conjuring movies – beating The Nun, which took $53.8 million – but it's also one of the best horror movie openings ever, behind only 2017's It ($123 million) and 2019's sequel It: Chapter Two ($91 million).

Overseas, the movie took $104 million, meaning its overall opening weekend figure is a massive $187 million. That also means The Conjuring: Last Rites has the best horror movie international debut, beating It: Chapter Two's $92 million.

This huge success is perhaps not a total surprise, considering The Conjuring is the highest-grossing horror franchise in history.

Last Rites is billed as the final movie for Ed and Lorraine Warren, and sees them return one last time to deal with a demonic haunting. "I think with this, I just wanted to return to basics, because we were also doing a very kind of Warren-centric story," director Michael Chaves told GamesRadar+ of the movie. "And I think that was something that you needed to have something that felt very familiar."

The Conjuring: Last Rites currently sits at a middling 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, though it seems the score has not deterred moviegoers. Our own The Conjuring: Last Rites review awards the horror movie 2.5 stars, with our reviewer writing: "Not disastrous but disappointing all the same, The Conjuring: Last Rites commits the ultimate sin of not quite being bold or memorable enough for a final chapter. It's a much bloodier, louder, in-your-face affair than any of the previous flicks, which more closely evokes the likes of Insidious and even Evil Dead; an energetic, fast-paced romp (its lengthy 135-minute runtime whizzes by), robbed of the universe's signature, stylish chill."

