Survival horror movie Send Help from Evil Dead director Sam Raimi drops just 0.8% at the box office, while Wuthering Heights tops the charts globally with $82 million

It's been a strong weekend at the box office – especially for Sam Raimi's new comedy-horror movie Send Help, which is continuing to outperform (despite initial plans to send the film straight to streaming).

Send Help had an unusually low 0.8% drop at the box office in its third weekend in theaters, with a projected taking of $9 million. That would take the movie's total to $50 million in the US and $74 million worldwide since its release on January 30. Not bad, considering the flick had a budget of $40 million.

Rachel McAdams plays slighted employee Linda and Dylan O'Brien is her hateful CEO Bradley, who find themselves fighting for survival together after their plane crashes on a deserted island.

The movie is Raimi's first time in the director's chair since his 2022 contribution to the MCU, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, meanwhile, has debuted at the number one box office spot with $82 million worldwide after hitting theaters on February 13 – despite a lukewarm reception from critics (the movie currently holds a score of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 244 reviews).

The director's follow-up to 2023's Saltburn is inspired by Emily Brontë's 19th-century Gothic novel of the same name and stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as doomed lovers Heathcliff and Cathy.

Send Help and Wuthering Heights are both out now in theaters. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the best upcoming movies to add to your watchlist in 2026.