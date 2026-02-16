Survival horror movie Send Help from Evil Dead director Sam Raimi drops just 0.8% at the box office, while Wuthering Heights tops the charts globally with $82 million

Valentine's Day weekend was a big one at the box office

Rachel McAdams as Linda in Send Help
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It's been a strong weekend at the box office – especially for Sam Raimi's new comedy-horror movie Send Help, which is continuing to outperform (despite initial plans to send the film straight to streaming).

Send Help had an unusually low 0.8% drop at the box office in its third weekend in theaters, with a projected taking of $9 million. That would take the movie's total to $50 million in the US and $74 million worldwide since its release on January 30. Not bad, considering the flick had a budget of $40 million.

Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights, meanwhile, has debuted at the number one box office spot with $82 million worldwide after hitting theaters on February 13 – despite a lukewarm reception from critics (the movie currently holds a score of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 244 reviews).

The director's follow-up to 2023's Saltburn is inspired by Emily Brontë's 19th-century Gothic novel of the same name and stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as doomed lovers Heathcliff and Cathy.

