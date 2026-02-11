Saltburn director's controversial Wuthering Heights movie starring Margot Robbie is set to win Valentine's Day weekend with a $70 million debut
Someone should queue up that Kate Bush song
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Despite mixed reviews and polarizing fan reactions, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights is set to debut with $70 million at the global box office – nearly topping its $80 million budget.
According to Deadline, the film is set to premiere in 18,000 theaters around the world. Netflix initially offered $150 million for the budget, but Fennell ultimately chose Warner Bros (which will soon be owned by Netflix anyway). The film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, who, as the classic Emily Brontë story goes, falls in love with an orphan boy named Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi). The cast includes Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.
At the time of writing, Wuthering Heights stands at 72% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, though the audience score, aka the Popcornmeter, remains to be seen. Many critics have praised Robbie and Elordi's chemistry, but can't seem to agree on whether or not the film counts as a true adaptation... something Fennell herself has been playing around with, as much of the advertising for the film depicts the title as "Wuthering Heights" in cheeky quotation marks.
The earliest known live-action adaptation of the novel came about in 1920, with 1939's Wuthering Heights starring Laurence Oliver and Merle Oberon becoming a classic. Director Andrea Arnold's interpretation hit theaters in 2011, with Kaya Scodelario as Catherine and James Howson as Heathcliff.
Wuthering Heights hits theaters on February 13, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.