Saltburn director's controversial Wuthering Heights movie starring Margot Robbie is set to win Valentine's Day weekend with a $70 million debut

Someone should queue up that Kate Bush song

Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff and Margot Robbie as Cathy in Wuthering Heights
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Despite mixed reviews and polarizing fan reactions, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights is set to debut with $70 million at the global box office – nearly topping its $80 million budget.

According to Deadline, the film is set to premiere in 18,000 theaters around the world. Netflix initially offered $150 million for the budget, but Fennell ultimately chose Warner Bros (which will soon be owned by Netflix anyway). The film stars Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw, who, as the classic Emily Brontë story goes, falls in love with an orphan boy named Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi). The cast includes Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.

