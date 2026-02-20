Wuthering Heights is the first movie of 2026 to pass the $100 million mark at the box office

Wuthering Heights is expected to reach a huge box office milestone today, with the film set to pass the $100 million mark worldwide. Emerald Fennell's new film is the first title of 2026 to reach those heights, which means that it's currently the highest-grossing title of the year.

Despite mixed reviews and several controversies ranging from the casting to the costume choices, the film has recouped its reported production budget of $80 million in less than a week, and is expected to keep growing – albeit likely at a slower pace – during its second weekend in cinemas.

Adapted from Emily Brontë's Gothic novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights sees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi play Cathy and Heathcliff, "whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness," according to the official logline.

Described as "a bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time," the film also stars Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, Charlotte Mellington as Young Cathy, and Adolescence star Owen Cooper as Young Heathcliff.

At the time of writing, Wuthering Heights stands at 60% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critics Consensus reading: "Liberally adapting Emily Brontë's classic story with a heavy dose of carnality and chic stylization, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights might not be the stuff of high literature, but it is a visually vibrant pleasure."

At GamesRadar+, we also defended some of the filmmaker's choices, writing: "Fennell has done exactly what she set out to do: bring her own version of the novel to the screen. She has distilled the essence of Catherine and Heathcliff's relationship as she sees it and used it to conjure up this dream version of the story that can either enchant or repulse, depending on your perspective."

Wuthering Heights is now out in theaters. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.