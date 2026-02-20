Wuthering Heights is the first movie of 2026 to pass the $100 million mark at the box office
The film is driving moviegoers mad
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Wuthering Heights is expected to reach a huge box office milestone today, with the film set to pass the $100 million mark worldwide. Emerald Fennell's new film is the first title of 2026 to reach those heights, which means that it's currently the highest-grossing title of the year.
Despite mixed reviews and several controversies ranging from the casting to the costume choices, the film has recouped its reported production budget of $80 million in less than a week, and is expected to keep growing – albeit likely at a slower pace – during its second weekend in cinemas.
Adapted from Emily Brontë's Gothic novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights sees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi play Cathy and Heathcliff, "whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness," according to the official logline.
Described as "a bold and original imagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time," the film also stars Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton, Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, Charlotte Mellington as Young Cathy, and Adolescence star Owen Cooper as Young Heathcliff.
At the time of writing, Wuthering Heights stands at 60% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critics Consensus reading: "Liberally adapting Emily Brontë's classic story with a heavy dose of carnality and chic stylization, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights might not be the stuff of high literature, but it is a visually vibrant pleasure."
At GamesRadar+, we also defended some of the filmmaker's choices, writing: "Fennell has done exactly what she set out to do: bring her own version of the novel to the screen. She has distilled the essence of Catherine and Heathcliff's relationship as she sees it and used it to conjure up this dream version of the story that can either enchant or repulse, depending on your perspective."
Wuthering Heights is now out in theaters. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or check out our list of movie release dates.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.