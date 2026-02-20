Wuthering Heights is the first movie of 2026 to pass the $100 million mark at the box office

The film is driving moviegoers mad

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as Heathcliff and Cathy in Wuthering Heights
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Wuthering Heights is expected to reach a huge box office milestone today, with the film set to pass the $100 million mark worldwide. Emerald Fennell's new film is the first title of 2026 to reach those heights, which means that it's currently the highest-grossing title of the year.

Despite mixed reviews and several controversies ranging from the casting to the costume choices, the film has recouped its reported production budget of $80 million in less than a week, and is expected to keep growing – albeit likely at a slower pace – during its second weekend in cinemas.

Adapted from Emily Brontë's Gothic novel of the same name, Wuthering Heights sees Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi play Cathy and Heathcliff, "whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness," according to the official logline.

At the time of writing, Wuthering Heights stands at 60% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Critics Consensus reading: "Liberally adapting Emily Brontë's classic story with a heavy dose of carnality and chic stylization, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights might not be the stuff of high literature, but it is a visually vibrant pleasure."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

