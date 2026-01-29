First reactions to Wuthering Heights call Emerald Fennell's new movie "a scorching hot and twisted tale" and praise Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie's chemistry

News
By published

The first reactions to Wuthering Heights are in

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as Heathcliff and Cathy in Wuthering Heights
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The first reactions are in for Emerald Fennell's new adaptation of Wuthering Heights after the movie's premiere in LA last night (January 28) – and they're overwhelmingly positive, praising the movie's visuals, craftsmanship, and the chemistry between its two leads.

Fennell's follow-up to 2023's controversial Saltburn is "inspired" by Emily Brontë's 19th-century novel and stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as doomed lovers Heathcliff and Cathy. The cast also includes Hong Chau (The Whale), Alison Oliver (Saltburn), Ewen Mitchell (House of the Dragon), and Owen Cooper (Adolescence).

"Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is a scorching hot and twisted tale," writes Variety's Jazz Tangcay. "Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s chemistry and sexual tension is a whole other level of HOT! Only Emerald could take a classic, turn it on its head, make you fall completely in lust, and then utterly destroy your soul. An exquisite spectacle of craftsmanship that left me salivating over the costumes, cinematography and production design. Obsessively in love with it."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.