First reactions to Wuthering Heights call Emerald Fennell's new movie "a scorching hot and twisted tale" and praise Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie's chemistry

The first reactions are in for Emerald Fennell's new adaptation of Wuthering Heights after the movie's premiere in LA last night (January 28) – and they're overwhelmingly positive, praising the movie's visuals, craftsmanship, and the chemistry between its two leads.

Fennell's follow-up to 2023's controversial Saltburn is "inspired" by Emily Brontë's 19th-century novel and stars Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie as doomed lovers Heathcliff and Cathy. The cast also includes Hong Chau (The Whale), Alison Oliver (Saltburn), Ewen Mitchell (House of the Dragon), and Owen Cooper (Adolescence).

"Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is a scorching hot and twisted tale," writes Variety's Jazz Tangcay. "Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s chemistry and sexual tension is a whole other level of HOT! Only Emerald could take a classic, turn it on its head, make you fall completely in lust, and then utterly destroy your soul. An exquisite spectacle of craftsmanship that left me salivating over the costumes, cinematography and production design. Obsessively in love with it."

"Wuthering Heights is utter perfection," says interviewer Maude Garrett. "It's not only visually impeccable with vibrancy and breathtaking shots, but this movie is the epitome of YEARNING. It will make you feel absolutely EVERYTHING during and afterwards. I loved everything about this film."

"Fall in love again and again with Emerald Fennell's imagining of Wuthering Heights," Collider's Meredith Loftus tweets. "From its gorgeous set design & costumes, striking cinematography, & bombastic music by Charli XCX, the film leans into the passion + obsession of Catherine & Heathcliff's torrid love story."

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on February 13. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.