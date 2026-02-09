No Tarantino, no problem: Brad Pitt channels classic Hollywood in stylish first look at David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood follow-up drops a surprise Super Bowl trailer
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
While many Super Bowl trailers were rumored in advance, this caught us by surprise: a first full look Brad Pitt's return as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth.
The TV spot, which you can see below, doesn't disappoint. It features a returning Booth, post Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, as a studio fixer.
A fixer, of course, needs problems. And The Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer certainly throws them the one-time stunt double's way. There are shady suits, skeezy cinemas, and (in a time-honored Tarantino tradition) plenty of f-bombs. Given a global audience of 100 million-plus, it makes sense that these were censored.
Through it all, Booth's signature charm remains. Whether that smile is wiped off his face as he deals with Hollywood heavy-hitters remains to be seen, however.
The first trailer for David Fincher’s ‘THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH’ has been released.Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E70SJrBUzBFebruary 9, 2026
Despite Tarantino not taking the reins for Cliff Booth's return, he has nothing but praise for David Fincher.
Speaking last year on the Church of Tarantino podcast, the Pulp Fiction director said,. "I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account."
Tarantino, meanwhile, is still mulling over his 10th and final movie. Alongside that, he has recently been ruminating on a handful of ideas sparked by Kill Bill's Fortnite animated short, Yuki's Revenge.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"I could see some world between [Unreal Engine] and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium. Or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like, say, the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that," Tarantino said during a Q&A at the premiere of Yuki's Revenge in LA (via Pop Culture News).
For more, check out the movie release dates coming your way soon, plus our picks for the best Tarantino movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.