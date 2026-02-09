No Tarantino, no problem: Brad Pitt channels classic Hollywood in stylish first look at David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth

News
By published

The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood follow-up drops a surprise Super Bowl trailer

Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

While many Super Bowl trailers were rumored in advance, this caught us by surprise: a first full look Brad Pitt's return as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

The TV spot, which you can see below, doesn't disappoint. It features a returning Booth, post Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, as a studio fixer.

Despite Tarantino not taking the reins for Cliff Booth's return, he has nothing but praise for David Fincher.

Speaking last year on the Church of Tarantino podcast, the Pulp Fiction director said,. "I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account."

Tarantino, meanwhile, is still mulling over his 10th and final movie. Alongside that, he has recently been ruminating on a handful of ideas sparked by Kill Bill's Fortnite animated short, Yuki's Revenge.

"I could see some world between [Unreal Engine] and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium. Or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like, say, the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that," Tarantino said during a Q&A at the premiere of Yuki's Revenge in LA (via Pop Culture News).

For more, check out the movie release dates coming your way soon, plus our picks for the best Tarantino movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.