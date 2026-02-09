No Tarantino, no problem: Brad Pitt channels classic Hollywood in stylish first look at David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth

While many Super Bowl trailers were rumored in advance, this caught us by surprise: a first full look Brad Pitt's return as Cliff Booth in David Fincher's The Adventures of Cliff Booth.

The TV spot, which you can see below, doesn't disappoint. It features a returning Booth, post Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, as a studio fixer.

A fixer, of course, needs problems. And The Adventures of Cliff Booth trailer certainly throws them the one-time stunt double's way. There are shady suits, skeezy cinemas, and (in a time-honored Tarantino tradition) plenty of f-bombs. Given a global audience of 100 million-plus, it makes sense that these were censored.

Through it all, Booth's signature charm remains. Whether that smile is wiped off his face as he deals with Hollywood heavy-hitters remains to be seen, however.

The first trailer for David Fincher’s ‘THE ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH’ has been released.Coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/E70SJrBUzBFebruary 9, 2026

Despite Tarantino not taking the reins for Cliff Booth's return, he has nothing but praise for David Fincher.

Speaking last year on the Church of Tarantino podcast, the Pulp Fiction director said,. "I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account."

Tarantino, meanwhile, is still mulling over his 10th and final movie. Alongside that, he has recently been ruminating on a handful of ideas sparked by Kill Bill's Fortnite animated short, Yuki's Revenge.

"I could see some world between [Unreal Engine] and Japanese anime that I could find some happy medium. Or, you know, between the things that I couldn’t physically do, like, say, the Vega Brothers movie, or something like that," Tarantino said during a Q&A at the premiere of Yuki's Revenge in LA (via Pop Culture News).

For more, check out the movie release dates coming your way soon, plus our picks for the best Tarantino movies.