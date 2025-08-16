Quentin Tarantino is happy with David Fincher taking on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood spin-off

It's been almost three decades since Quentin Tarantino left another director to handle one of his scripts (the last being From Dusk Till Dawn). Now, David Fincher is being tasked with taking care of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stuntman, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), for the new film, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, for Netflix, and he couldn't be happier with his replacement.

During a discussion on The Church of Tarantino podcast, Tarantino explained what it meant that Fincher was a blessing that halted any interference with his plans for his tenth film to be his last, amid the upcoming torch passing of the character and the world. “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked. It just kind of unenthused me. This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”

By the sounds of things, there was also no better director at the helm to handle the film, which takes place eight years after Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. “I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors. So the idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work, to me, shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account,” Tarantino explained.

Should there ever be an occasion that the mind behind both movies is needed on set, Tarantino assured that he would make himself available. "I’m moving back and forth between here and Israel, so I won’t be on the set every day and everything. But, yeah, I’ll be around if they need me to do something, you know, I will."

Filming is currently underway, with Brad Pitt already spotted in Booth's legendary worn-down shirt, but there's still no release date confirmed from the big red N just yet as to when we'll see him in action again.