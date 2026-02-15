Deadpool 2 director set to helm Jason Statham Stole My Bike starring Jason Statham

Action star turns to theft for our amusement in meta movie from David Leitch

Jason Statham in The Beekeeper trailer
(Image credit: Miramax)

Jason Statham has proven to be at his best when making fun of himself. Even after all the chaos and carnage he’s caused in the Fast and Furious franchise and while protecting hives as The Beekeeper, one of his best roles to date was as ham-fisted but incredibly hilarious Rick Ford in Paul Feig’s 2015 comedy Spy. Now it seems he’s set to tickle and break funny bones in equal measure under the direction of Deadpool 2’s David Leitch, playing himself in the upcoming movie Jason Statham Stole My Bike.

According to Deadline, Leitch will reunite with Statham after they worked together on Hobbs & Shaw for a brand-new film in which Statham plays a meta-version of himself. The movie, which will presumably see him pinch the prized possession of some unfortunate soul, has been described as “the role of a lifetime” for the Stath'.

