Deadpool 2 director set to helm Jason Statham Stole My Bike starring Jason Statham
Action star turns to theft for our amusement in meta movie from David Leitch
Jason Statham has proven to be at his best when making fun of himself. Even after all the chaos and carnage he’s caused in the Fast and Furious franchise and while protecting hives as The Beekeeper, one of his best roles to date was as ham-fisted but incredibly hilarious Rick Ford in Paul Feig’s 2015 comedy Spy. Now it seems he’s set to tickle and break funny bones in equal measure under the direction of Deadpool 2’s David Leitch, playing himself in the upcoming movie Jason Statham Stole My Bike.
According to Deadline, Leitch will reunite with Statham after they worked together on Hobbs & Shaw for a brand-new film in which Statham plays a meta-version of himself. The movie, which will presumably see him pinch the prized possession of some unfortunate soul, has been described as “the role of a lifetime” for the Stath'.
Sources to Deadline reveal that the film is being shopped around with an $80 million price tag and will feature the same high-level set pieces that both the director and his frontman are known for. We can only wonder whether Jason Statham will double for Jason Statham when it comes to doing his stunts in the movie.
No other cast names are attached to the project just yet, but it has been confirmed that Alison Flierl, whose writing credits include BoJack Horseman, has been appointed to draft a script. Something tells us the film might be more like the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal-starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, only with more growling.
Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.
