Mortal Kombat 2 trailer sees Karl Urban's Johnny Cage do what he does best – look cool as hell while saying one liners: "It's showtime"

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 has arrived, and we're ready for Johnny Cage to take center stage.

In the brief teaser, which can be viewed below, washed-up B-movie actor Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) is sitting at a con contemplating the meaning of his life... when he gets selected for Mortal Kombat (I know you immediately read it in the titular theme voice). He faces off with Sonya, although reluctantly, as he "doesn't want to hit a girl." The second she gets those blades out, however, he immediately retreats – and, uh, I don't blame him.

Per the official synopsis, the sequel to the hit 2021 film sees the return of the champions of Earthrealm, this time joined by Johnny Cage. They're forced into battle against one another as they attempt to resist the rule of Shao Kahn, whose rise threatens the survival of Earthrealm and its defenders.

New York Comic Con goers were treated to a behind-closed-doors trailer back in October, which also included a full-out fight scene involving Johnny Cage and everyone's favorite toothy villain Baraka. Mortal Kombat 3 was also announced during the panel.

While we're expecting buckets of blood and a flurry of Fatalities, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon says the sequel's opening will also hit you right in the feels.

"The opening sequence in the movie is… I don't think I've seen it yet and not cried," Boon told Collider. "It is intense. It punches you in the face. And it absolutely is the best way to start it, but the rest of the movie just lives up to it. It's such a powerful opening scene."

Mortal Kombat 2 - Exclusive Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the cast includes Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit theaters on May 8. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.