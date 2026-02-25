Mortal Kombat 2 trailer sees Karl Urban's Johnny Cage do what he does best – look cool as hell while saying one liners: "It's showtime"

Test your might

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 has arrived, and we're ready for Johnny Cage to take center stage.

In the brief teaser, which can be viewed below, washed-up B-movie actor Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) is sitting at a con contemplating the meaning of his life... when he gets selected for Mortal Kombat (I know you immediately read it in the titular theme voice). He faces off with Sonya, although reluctantly, as he "doesn't want to hit a girl." The second she gets those blades out, however, he immediately retreats – and, uh, I don't blame him.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the cast includes Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit theaters on May 8. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2026 and beyond, or, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.

