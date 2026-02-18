Your fave might die in The Boys season 5 as Karl Urban confirms there are "fatalities right from the get-go" and "nobody is safe"

The Boys star Karl Urban has doubled down on the final season being filled with peril and, yes, some significant deaths.

"Every season – but particularly this [final] season – from episode one you're like, 'Oh, wow,'" Urban, who plays mouthy Brit Billy Butcher, told Variety. "Nobody is safe, fatalities from the get-go."

The Boys season 5, which flies on to Prime Video on April 8, released a teaser trailer in December 2025 showcasing Homelander at his usual terrifying best, the return of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, and – of course – buckets of blood.

"Even if I have to drag your broken fucking carcasses over the finish line, we are all going all the way, no matter the cost. 'Til the job's fucking done," Butcher growls during the trailer, encompassing the seriousness of a situation that has seen Homelander become entrenched in the halls of the White House itself.

Events of The Boys season 5 will pick up around six months after the Gen V season 2 ending, according to showrunner Eric Kripke, with the reveal that only two of the Odessa experiments – Homelander and Marie – have survived. So, expect plenty of death and destruction.

A good thing Karl Urban is involved, then. After all, the actor should be a master on fatalities – he is set to appear as washed-up movie star Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, which hits cinemas on May 8, 2026.

