Your fave might die in The Boys season 5 as Karl Urban confirms there are "fatalities right from the get-go" and "nobody is safe"

News
By published

The Billy Butcher actor puts everyone on notice

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 3 trailer
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys star Karl Urban has doubled down on the final season being filled with peril and, yes, some significant deaths.

"Every season – but particularly this [final] season – from episode one you're like, 'Oh, wow,'" Urban, who plays mouthy Brit Billy Butcher, told Variety. "Nobody is safe, fatalities from the get-go."

The Boys season 5, which flies on to Prime Video on April 8, released a teaser trailer in December 2025 showcasing Homelander at his usual terrifying best, the return of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, and – of course – buckets of blood.

Events of The Boys season 5 will pick up around six months after the Gen V season 2 ending, according to showrunner Eric Kripke, with the reveal that only two of the Odessa experiments – Homelander and Marie – have survived. So, expect plenty of death and destruction.

A good thing Karl Urban is involved, then. After all, the actor should be a master on fatalities – he is set to appear as washed-up movie star Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, which hits cinemas on May 8, 2026.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.