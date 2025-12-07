The Boys Season 5 teaser trailer hints at a horrific Homelander beatdown

After Karl Urban promised that “anyone is fair game” in the final season of The Boys, the brand new preview might suggest he certainly wasn’t kidding. Following the events of season 4 and Gen V season 2, we’re now at the endgame of the Boys-verse, and it’s clear that there’s no holding back, particularly from everyone’s favorite star-spangled psychopath, Homelander (Antony Starr).

The new trailer shows what we can only assume to be a reluctant alliance between The Boys after Billy’s (Urban) actions last season. But of course, when times are this desperate for our heroes, who is there left to really fight alongside when Homelander’s dictatorship seems to be out in full force?

The Boys - Final Season Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

There’s a lot to pick apart in the preview. Firstly, there’s the band back together after they were seemingly scattered last season. There’s also the appearance of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) alongside, who is up and about and in the presence of his superpowered son, but will they be on speaking terms following the fight they had in season 3? Speaking of the former Supernatural star, it’s worth noting that there’s also an appearance from Jared Padalecki, Ackles’ old on-screen brother from the hit television show, who, according to showrunner Eric Kripke, will be sharing the screen together at some point in the season.

Most importantly, though, who is that Homelander is presumably pummeling into mulch through the trailer? Might a member of The Boys finally be getting caught on the receiving end of one of television’s most terrifying villains in history, or could the likes of The Deep (Chace Crawford) or A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) finally have crossed a line they can’t come back from? We’ll have to wait and see when The Boys season 5 finally makes its unhinged superhero landing on Prime Video on April 8. For everything else on the final season of The Boys, head here.