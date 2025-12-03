The Boys star Karl Urban teases major deaths as early as the season 5 premiere: "Anybody's fair game"

News
By published

Bye bye, plot armor

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 3 trailer
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Welp, it looks like the plot armor is being peeled off in The Boys season 5 as star Karl Urban teases some "big hits" as early as the final season's premiere.

"I think we throw you in the deep end, but in a good way, because the stakes are as high as they can possibly be," Urban said at San Francisco's Fan Expo (H/T Screen Rant). "I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there's going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode."

The Boys season 5, the show's last, is certainly set up for a serious body count. After all, Homelander has wormed his way into the White House, and our titular Boys are scattered to the wind – with some even being held captive by Vought and the Seven as of The Boys season 4 ending.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.