The Boys star Karl Urban teases major deaths as early as the season 5 premiere: "Anybody's fair game"

Welp, it looks like the plot armor is being peeled off in The Boys season 5 as star Karl Urban teases some "big hits" as early as the final season's premiere.

"I think we throw you in the deep end, but in a good way, because the stakes are as high as they can possibly be," Urban said at San Francisco's Fan Expo (H/T Screen Rant). "I think the real thing to look out for in season 5 on an emotional level, as far as the characters go, and your attachments to characters, there's going to be some big hits early on in the very first episode."

Urban, who plays foul-mouthed Brit Billy Butcher in the Prime Video series, added, "That's probably what is going to make you realize, 'Oh, this shit is for real.' The stakes couldn't be higher, and anybody's fair game."

The Boys season 5, the show's last, is certainly set up for a serious body count. After all, Homelander has wormed his way into the White House, and our titular Boys are scattered to the wind – with some even being held captive by Vought and the Seven as of The Boys season 4 ending.

As for a release date? That's still up in the air. 2026 seems a certainty, with showrunner/creator Eric Kripke posting on Instagram in late October that they're "hard at work" finishing up post-production on the final season, adding that it's arriving "reasonably" soon.

