The Boys season 5 is "coming (reasonably) soon", says showrunner Eric Kripke

Work is still well underway on The Boys season 5, and the final installment of the superhero show is coming "reasonably soon," according to showrunner Eric Kripke.

"We're hard at work finishing The Boys Final Season," Kripke wrote on Instagram. "Here's me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON."

Season 4 premiered back in June 2024, so anticipation is high for the show's final season – especially after the explosive Gen V season 2 ending, which significantly raised the stakes for what's to come after dramatic events at God U (although we won't spoil them here in case you're not up to date…).

We don't have a lot of official information about the new season's plot, but it's been confirmed that we'll find out the answer to one of the show's biggest mysteries: how Billy Butcher got his scar. "Personally, I would actually love to keep that a bit enigmatic," Karl Urban said during a recent appearance at MCM London. "But, season 5, you're going to find out the origin of Butcher's scar. That is one spoiler I will tell you – so I can't divulge it in this room, but you are going to find out!"

Alongside Urban's Billy Butcher, Antony Starr returns as Homelander, alongside series regulars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, and more. Plus, Jensen Ackles will be back as Soldier Boy, and he'll be joined by his Supernatural co-stars Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki in undisclosed roles.

The Boys season 5 doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected sometime in 2026. While we wait for more news, check out our guide to the other best shows on Amazon Prime Video streaming now.