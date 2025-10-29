The Boys season 5 is "coming (reasonably) soon", says showrunner Eric Kripke

Post-production work is well underway on the final season of The Boys

Work is still well underway on The Boys season 5, and the final installment of the superhero show is coming "reasonably soon," according to showrunner Eric Kripke.

"We're hard at work finishing The Boys Final Season," Kripke wrote on Instagram. "Here's me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON."

Season 4 premiered back in June 2024, so anticipation is high for the show's final season – especially after the explosive Gen V season 2 ending, which significantly raised the stakes for what's to come after dramatic events at God U (although we won't spoil them here in case you're not up to date…).

