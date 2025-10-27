The Boys star Karl Urban says we'll finally learn the origin of Butcher's forehead scar in season 5, even though the actor wanted to keep it "enigmatic"

The fifth and final season is arriving in 2026

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys season 3 trailer
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Boys season 5 will address one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of Prime Video's popular show – the origin of Billy Butcher's forehead scar. The new episodes will provide an explanation for the old injury, even if actor Karl Urban thinks it would be better to keep fans guessing forever.

"Personally, I would actually love to keep that a bit enigmatic," said Urban during a recent appearance at MCM London. "But, season 5, you're going to find out the origin of Butcher's scar. That is one spoiler I will tell you – so I can't divulge it in this room, but you are going to find out!"

"There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season," he said. "So you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. The writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

