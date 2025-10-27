The Boys star Karl Urban says we'll finally learn the origin of Butcher's forehead scar in season 5, even though the actor wanted to keep it "enigmatic"

The Boys season 5 will address one of the biggest unsolved mysteries of Prime Video's popular show – the origin of Billy Butcher's forehead scar. The new episodes will provide an explanation for the old injury, even if actor Karl Urban thinks it would be better to keep fans guessing forever.

"Personally, I would actually love to keep that a bit enigmatic," said Urban during a recent appearance at MCM London. "But, season 5, you're going to find out the origin of Butcher's scar. That is one spoiler I will tell you – so I can't divulge it in this room, but you are going to find out!"

Urban is back as Butcher for the new season of The Boys, which follows the events of the Gen V season 2 ending. He is joined in the returning cast by Jack Quaid as Hughie, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and, of course, Antony Starr as Homelander.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at SDCC last year, the show's creator Eric Kripke confirmed there was "no guarantee" that any of the returning cast would survive the final season.

"There’s no guarantee who’s going to survive because you don’t have to keep [the cast] for another season," he said. "So you can have really shocking, big things happen all the time. The writers, as we’re starting to cook it up, we’re really enjoying that."

While there isn't an official synopsis yet, the season 4 finale gave us lots of clues about where the story is going next. During the final episode, we saw Butcher killing multiple people and running off with the Supe-killing virus, which possibly means he will be more of a villain in the new episodes. His obsession with killing Homelander might be his downfall.

Speaking of the blonde Supe, he has climbed the ranks at the White House and is now in charge after Sage managed to get Martial Law declared. The Boys season 4 post-credit scene also revealed that Soldier Boy had been cryogenically frozen, so that might be something important to remember coming into the last season of the show, set to arrive in 2026.

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way soon and our picks for the best Prime Video shows to watch right now.