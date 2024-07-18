The Boys season 4 post-credits scene explained - a surprise return from a fan-favorite

Is there a The Boys season 4 post-credits scene? That's the question on every fan's lips as we head into the season finale, episode 8, which has been newly titled ‘Season Four Finale’ following recent real-life events which share eerie parallels with the superhero show.

Now, whilst The Boys has never featured a post-credits scene before, spin-off show Gen V has, teasing how the two series will connect. And since we have both Gen V season 2 and The Boys season 5, which will be the show's last, on the horizon, there is the potential that there will be a scene here to neatly set up events for these next chapters.

We have therefore got you covered below with everything you need to know about the The Boys season 4 post-credits, putting all the information you need in one place – a handy guide for any fan of the hit Prime Video show. If you want the lowdown keep on reading but be warned, spoilers lie ahead for The Boys season 4 finale.

Does The Boys season 4 have a post-credits scene?

Yes - there is indeed a The Boys season 4 post-credits scene. However, it plays mid-way through the credits so there's no need to keep watching until the very end - just stay seated until the scene is over.

The Boys season 4 post-credits scene explained

Following the shocking The Boys season 4 ending, which put Homelander in a terrifying position of political power, allowing him to round up all his enemies, we see the Supe being taken to a mysterious room by the newly instated President Calhoun.

At first, it isn't quite clear where the pair are, as the President informs Homelander that he only knew about this place following a classified briefing earlier that day. As the camera zooms out, it's revealed that the room is home to Soldier Boy, who you may recall was recovered by Grace (now RIP) in season 3, with his body being put on ice. You may also remember that the rumor was spread that Soldier Boy (portrayed by Jensen Ackles) was the one who attacked Vought Tower after being radicalised by Russians.

Oh - and there's also the small matter of fact that he's Homelander's daddy to further complicate matters. And Homelander doesn't seem too happy to be reunited with his father, uttering the words "you gotta be fucking kidding me" after setting his eyes on the fellow Supe.

The scene ends there, teasing that the fan-favorite character will play a major role in the upcoming season 5. He was missed throughout the whole of season 4, not making an appearance until this post-credits scene, last being seen as a figment of Cate's imagination in Gen V.

Given that much of the fan-base were hoping that he would appear in the finale, they will be delighted with the post-credits scene.

