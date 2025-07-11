Superman post-credits scene: how many are there and what do they mean for the future of the DCU?

Does Superman have a post-credits scene? It's a fair question, considering most superhero movies these days hide extra scenes after the credits have rolled.

Below, we answer all the questions you might have on the Superman post-credits scene, from how many there are to what's in them – and what it all means for the future of the DCU. If you're checking this guide ahead of seeing the movie, you can read the first, spoiler-free section below to find out how many scenes there are. After that, though, it's full spoilers, so turn back if you haven't seen the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters movie yet!

So, for everything you need to know, head to the below. Up, up, and away!

Does Superman have a post-credits scene?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Yes. In fact, Superman has two post-credits scenes. One comes after the stylized mid-credits, while the other comes right at the very end, after all the regular credits have rolled. So, stay in your seat after the movie has finished.

If you want to know what happens in both scenes, head below for our full breakdown – but beware, spoilers await!

What happens in the Superman post-credits scenes? *Spoilers*

(Image credit: DC)

The first scene, which comes at the mid-credits, is very brief. It's a small moment featuring Supes sitting on the moon overlooking Earth with Krypto at his side. A picture from this scene was shared pre-release (see it above), so it will probably be familiar to you already. It's a very sweet moment, too, considering Krypto gave Superman hell all movie long.

Then, the final post-credits scene shows Superman and Mister Terrific together helping to rebuild Metropolis after the dimensional rift that almost split it in two. Superman looks at a building recently repaired by Mister Terrific and judges that it doesn't quite fit together right. Understandably, Mister Terrific is pretty annoyed by this, and he storms off. Superman then regrets saying anything, and the movie ends there.

So, neither scene really sets up the future. Instead, Superman's biggest tease for what comes next is a cameo right at the end of the movie – Milly Alcock's Supergirl crash lands in the Fortress of Solitude and thanks Clark for looking after her dog, Krypto. She then heads off for another adventure (or to party on a planet with a red sun, which lets her get drunk). The next DCU movie to arrive is indeed Supergirl, so we can expect to see more of her very soon.

