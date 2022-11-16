Who is Mister Terrific and what are his powers?

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is heading up the new DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, we can expect to see significant changes to DC films moving forward. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav says the duo is putting together an 8-10 year plan for the DCEU... and already, Gunn is teasing characters we haven't yet seen on the silver screen.

In addition to sharing art of Lobo on the social media platform Mastodon earlier this month, Gunn also tweeted Alex Ross's JSA #76 (2005) cover featuring Mister Terrific and his T-Spheres. Could Gunn be hinting at a future Mister Terrific movie, appearance in a team film or streaming series?

Arrowverse fans saw a version of the character played by Echo Kellum in seasons 4-8 of Arrow, and he has a long history in DC comic books. However, Gunn's tweet likely marks the first time that many DCEU fans are seeing the character. So here's what you need to know about Mister Terrific, his powers, and his comic book history.

Who is Mister Terrific?

Justice Society of America #70 cover by Dave Gibbons (Image credit: DC)

The Golden Age (opens in new tab) Mister Terrific, Terry Sloane, was a genius and self-made millionaire with a photographic memory and a mastery of martial arts. He was created by Charles Reizenstein and Hal Sharp and first appeared in 1942's Sensation Comics #1.

Sloane was a founding member of the Justice Society of America and stayed with the team until the House Un-American Activities Committee ordered the team to reveal their civilian identities or disband. When the JSA dissolved, Sloane retired as Mister Terrific. Years later, he joined the newly-reformed JSA, but was eventually killed by the Spirit King after he possessed The Flash AKA Jay Garrick.

The current Mister Terrific, Michael Holt, took up the mantle in 1997. He was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake and made his first appearance in Spectre #54, when the title character visited him during a suicide attempt following the accidental death of his wife and unborn child. Spectre told Holt all about Sloane and his exploits as Mister Terrific, prompting Holt to take on the mantle himself.

Like Sloane, Holt is super athletic and super smart: He won an Olympic decathlon and holds five black belts in martial arts, as well as multiple degrees and doctorates. Also like Sloane, Holt joined the JSA, and in 2001's JSA #27 he became the team's chairman.

Mister Terrific in the DC Universe

interior art from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5 (Image credit: DC)

Although Terry Sloane is an integral Golden Age figure (and his recently retconned-into-being sidekick Quiz Kid is part of the upcoming New Golden Age of DC), we're going to focus on Michael Holt's existence in the DC Universe.

Although he doesn't have superpowers per se, Mister Terrific uses his genius to invent the T-Sphere, which is an AI device that can be controlled with his mask and earpieces. The T-Sphere flies, creates holograms, projects light, releases electrical charges, hacks computers and GPS satellites, and protects Holt from detection by cloaking him, which also prevents him from being recorded by any technology. This effectively makes Holt invisible unless he's seen by another human.

Both in his role as a leader of the JSA and in his use of technological gadgets to do his superhero work, Mister Terrific rivals Batman - and in the comics, the pair have a friendly rivalry borne of their similarities.

Holt became chairman of the Justice Society in JSA #27 (2001) after in-fighting between former chairman Hawkman and then-current chairman Sand came to a head and the team members elected Terrific as their new leader. He continued in this capacity until the JSA disbanded during Infinite Crisis, the 2005-2006 crossover event helmed by writer Geoff Johns and artist Phil Jimenez.

During Infinite Crisis, Mister Terrific worked on a Batman-assembled team and met and befriended Black Lightning. Following that, Holt became a member UN Security Council intelligence agency known as Checkmate - which led to him being trapped in the organization's ruined headquarters during the 2008 Final Crisis event helmed by writer Grant Morrison.

And before the New 52 rebooted DC Universe continuity in 2011, Mister Terrific was stabbed by the villain Kid Karnevil (disguised as a hero named All-American Kid) and died. Holt was resurrected by Doctor Fate and recovered slowly from his injuries, which for a time meant he used a wheelchair.

In the New 52 era - which relaunched the entire DC Comics line and rebooted everyone's stories - Holt was displaced to the parallel universe Earth-2. He returned to Earth-0/Prime in the 2016 Rebirth era - which rebooted the DC Universe continuity once again - and has since developed technology to travel around the DC Multiverse.

Most recently, Mister Terrific has been working alongside Nightwing, Superman's son and predecessor Jon Kent, and the rag-tag group of heroes they assembled to defend Earth-0/Prime against the villains Pariah, the Great Darkness, Deathstroke, and his Dark Army in the ongoing Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event. He continues to work with other members of the Justice Society, including Doctor Mid-Nite, as seen in The Flash #788 when Mid-Nite informs the Flash Wally West and his wife Linda Park-West that she's pregnant with their next child.

Mister Terrific in the Arrowverse

Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt AKA Mister Terrific in Arrow (Image credit: The CW)

In The CW's Arrow, actor Echo Kellum plays a version of Mister Terrific whose civilian name is Curtis Holt. He appears in seasons 4-8 of the Arrowverse series as a bronze-medal-winning Olympian, inventor, and technological savant - much like his comics counterpart. One noticeable departure from the source material, aside from the name change, is that Curtis is an openly gay character whose relationships are a core part of his story on the TV series.

As for his superhero activities, Curtis alternates between working in the field with Oliver Queen's superhero team and doing remote tech support depending on where his skills would be most useful. He has a strict moral compass that sometimes leads to conflicts with Oliver or others, but at the end of the series, Curtis is alive and well, living in Washington D.C.

Mister Terrific in the DCEU

(Image credit: DC)

Mister Terrific has yet to appear in the DCEU as we know it, but as mentioned above, new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran apparently have plans. And introducing Michael Holt to the DCEU would make perfect sense following the Justice Society of America's introduction in Black Adam. Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge even told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to see Mister Terrific and Hawkgirl in the DCEU.

Plus, the JSA is getting new life from writer Geoff Johns in the New Golden Age comics era, which kicked off earlier this month and will continue into 2023. There is plenty of material to pull from, both old and new, to bring Mister Terrific to life in the DCEU.

Stay tuned for more on Gunn and Safran's plans, as well as what's to come for DC Comics.

