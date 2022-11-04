Warner Bros. boss says James Gunn's DC universe will have a "more unified creative approach"

For the first time in a while, DC feels like it’s got some real direction with its cinematic universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been brought in to helm the newly-formed DC Studios and, now, Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav has spoken more about the pair’s "powerful vision."

Speaking during Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q3 2022 earnings call (via Seeking Alpha (opens in new tab)), Zazlav said he is "excited for what to come" from Gunn and Safran’s partnership.

"I spent a lot of time over the last few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC across TV, animation and film," Zaslav revealed. "They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach that will enable us to realize the full value of one of the world's most iconic franchises. They're hard at work right now."

That powerful vision and blueprint will be music to the ears for those looking for a proper DCEU revival. While Man of Steel kicked off a nascent cinematic universe in 2013, the post-Justice League era has been scattershot in terms of a cohesive, MCU-style vision. Joker and The Batman proved to be huge standalone successes, but DC’s attempts to build a connective tissue between its projects have proved less of a triumph.

The first building blocks for DC’s new era may have arrived in Black Adam. In the new DC movie’s post-credits scene, Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero comes face-to-face with Henry Cavill’s Superman.

From there, a new Superman movie starring Cavill is planned – while Johnson is adamant that Black Adam vs. Superman won’t be the "next step" on the journey. It seems, then, that there is a unified vision in place – and we can’t wait to hear more about it.

For more on what DC is cooking up, check out our guide to new superhero movies.